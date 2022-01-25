Tuesday, Jan 25, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

R-Day: Centre Declares 939 Police Medals Including 189 For Gallantry

The Union home ministry published a list containing names of personnel who have been decorated with the police medal for gallantry (PMG), president's police medal for distinguished service and police medal for meritorious service.

R-Day: Centre Declares 939 Police Medals Including 189 For Gallantry
Police Medal for Gallantry - Twitter

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 25 Jan 2022 7:00 pm

On the eve of Republic Day, Centre announced a total of 939 service medals, including 189 for gallantry for personnel of various central and state police forces

The Union home ministry published a list containing names of personnel who have been decorated with the police medal for gallantry (PMG), president's police medal for distinguished service and police medal for meritorious service.

No one has been given the top category president's police medal for gallantry (PPMG) this time.

Among the 189 gallantry awards, 134 personnel are being awarded for their gallant action in the Jammu and Kashmir region, 47 for their bravery in Left Wing Extremism (LWE) affected areas and one personnel for similar conduct in the north-east region, a home ministry spokesperson said.

The highest number of bravery medals, 115, have been awarded to the Jammu and Kashmir Police, followed by 30 to the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), 10 to the Chhattisgarh Police, nine to the Odisha Police, seven to the Maharashtra Police, three each to the border guarding forces of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), and two to the Border Security Force (BSF), among others.

Eighty-eight personnel have been awarded the distinguished service medal while 662 have been given the meritorious service medal. 

42 fire service medals, 37 correctional service medals for police personnel and 51 'Jeevan Rakshak Padak' were also announced.

The 'Jeevan Rakshak' series of medals are given for meritorious act of human nature in saving the life of a person. 

Tags

National Republic Day Gallantry Medal R-Day Police Gallantry Medal
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

Punjab and Haryana High Court Grants Majithia Three-Day Protection From Arrest

Punjab and Haryana High Court Grants Majithia Three-Day Protection From Arrest

65 Per Cent Waste Pickers Have No Formal Education, Number Higher Among Disadvantaged Groups: UNDP

NEWSFLASH: CDS Gen Bipin Rawat, Vaccine Makers Named For Padma Awards

 Karnataka Brain Health Initiative Launched To Screen Mental Health Patients

Delhi Govt To Install 115-Ft Indian Flags At 75 Spots In City: Satyendar Jain

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Government buildings along the Rajpath, illuminated with tricolour lights ahead of Republic Day, at Vijay Chowk in New Delhi.

Buildings Illuminated In Tricolour Ahead Of Republic Day

Actor Rajkummar Rao in a still from the 'Badhaai Do' trailer. In the film we can see him play the role of a police officer.

5 Glimpses From The 'Badhaai Do' Trailer

Rafael Nadal of Spain celebrates after defeating Denis Shapovalov of Canada in their quarterfinal match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia.

Australian Open 2022, Day 9: Rafael Nadal, Ash Barty Register Contrasting Wins To Enter Semis

Security personnel check an area at Vijay Chowk ahead of Republic Day, in New Delhi.

Delhi Security Beefed Up Ahead Of Republic Day 2022 Celebrations

Students wearing masks wait at the gate of a school to attend classes in Dharavi, one of Asia's largest slums, Mumbai.

Mumbai Students Mask Up As Schools Reopen After Covid-19 Scare