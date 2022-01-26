Wednesday, Jan 26, 2022
R-Day Celebration Concludes With IAF's Stunning Flypast With 75 Aircrafts

The enthralling flypast ended with 17 Jaguar fighter aircraft flying in the 'Amrit' formation to commemorate the 75 years of Independence.

Flypast at 2022 Republic Day celebrations - PTI

Updated: 26 Jan 2022 1:07 pm

The Republic Day parade at the Rajpath this year saw the "grandest and largest" flypast ever with the participation of 75 aircraft to mark the 'Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav' celebrations.

The flypast concluded with 17 Jaguar fighter aircraft flying in the 'Amrit' formation to commemorate the 75 years of Independence.

This year the viewers could also see the cockpit of the aircraft on the screens at the parade venue as well as during the broadcast.

The flypast included Tangail formation which saw one Dakota and two Dornier flying in Vic formation. This was a tribute to the Tangail airdrop operations of the 1971 War. 

There was also a Meghna formation of 1 Chinook and four Mi-17s.

The flypast began with the 'Dhwaj' formation with four Mi-17 aircraft, followed by 'Rudra' and 'Rahat' formations with four and five Advanced Light Helicopters (ALH), respectively.

 Among the other aircraft that displayed their might at the parade are Rafale, Indian Navy's MiG29K, P-8I surveillance aircraft and Jaguar 

