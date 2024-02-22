Put In Abeyance Privileges Committee Proceedings Against Suspended BJP MLAs: Delhi HC

The Delhi High Court on Thursday asked the privileges committee of the Delhi assembly to hold off its proceedings against seven BJP MLAs who have been suspended indefinitely for interrupting Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena's address at the start of the Budget session.

Justice Subramonoium Prasad, who was hearing the petitions by the seven opposition legislators, said since the court is hearing the matter on merit, the committee should not continue with the proceedings.

"Since I have started hearing today, privileges committee should not continue. All further proceedings must be kept in abeyance," the judge orally told the senior counsel appearing for the assembly.