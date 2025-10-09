Punjab Weather Update: Transitioning from Heavy Rain to Clearer Skies

Punjab Weekly Weather Forecast

The Punjab weekly weather forecast indicates a trend toward stable, dry conditions over the next seven days:

October 10 (Friday): Mostly clear skies; 28–32°C with 20% rain chance.

October 11 (Saturday): Sunny intervals; 29–33°C, gentle breezes at 10 km/h.

October 12 (Sunday): Clear and warm; 30–34°C, humidity at 60%.

October 13–14: Continued sunny weather; highs of 31–35°C, lows of 18–20°C.

October 15–16: Overnight mist possible in central Punjab; daytime 32–36°C, clear afternoons.

No significant rain is expected, allowing agricultural activities to resume without interruption.