Punjab Weather Update: Transitioning from Heavy Rain to Clearer Skies

• Punjab shifts from heavy rain to clear skies with temperatures around 30–34°C.
• IMD alerts lifted as flood conditions ease across most districts.
• Air quality improves to moderate, with PM2.5 levels around 55 µg/m³.
•Dry conditions ahead will help farmers resume fieldwork and travel return to normal.
Current Conditions
Punjab is experiencing a transition in weather patterns today, October 9, 2025. After days of torrential downpours and flood alerts, the state now sees diminishing rainfall and partly cloudy skies. In Ludhiana, morning temperatures hover around 22°C, rising to 30°C under intermittent sun breaks. Amritsar reports similar conditions with 21°C minimum and 31°C maximum, while Jalandhar records 23°C at dawn, climbing to 32°C by afternoon. Coastal breezes across the Malwa region have eased humidity to 70%, improving comfort levels in previously drenched areas.
Alerts and Rainfall Synopsis
The IMD weather alert for Punjab has been downgraded from red and orange to no active warnings, marking the end of the most intense phase of the western disturbance that lashed the state from October 3–7. Over that period, 27 districts remained under flood alerts as record-breaking rainfall battered northern and hilly regions, leading to river swells and dam releases.
Despite the lull, light showers may persist in isolated pockets this morning. Residents are advised to remain cautious in low-lying areas where waterlogging could linger, especially around Nawanshahr and Ferozepur.
Air Quality Outlook
The heavy rains temporarily washed away accumulated dust, bringing a notable improvement in air quality. Punjab AQI values have dropped into the moderate category, with PM2.5 concentrations averaging 55 µg/m³ across Chandigarh, Mohali, and Bathinda. Sensitive groups, children, the elderly, and those with respiratory conditions, will find today’s air more tolerable, though occasional haze may form during the evening as humidity rises.
Punjab Weekly Weather Forecast
The Punjab weekly weather forecast indicates a trend toward stable, dry conditions over the next seven days:
October 10 (Friday): Mostly clear skies; 28–32°C with 20% rain chance.
October 11 (Saturday): Sunny intervals; 29–33°C, gentle breezes at 10 km/h.
October 12 (Sunday): Clear and warm; 30–34°C, humidity at 60%.
October 13–14: Continued sunny weather; highs of 31–35°C, lows of 18–20°C.
October 15–16: Overnight mist possible in central Punjab; daytime 32–36°C, clear afternoons.
No significant rain is expected, allowing agricultural activities to resume without interruption.
Impact on Agriculture and Daily Life
The recent deluge delayed harvesting operations for maize and mustard, but the upcoming dry spell offers a window for fieldwork, especially for crop threshing. Farmers should monitor irrigation needs carefully as soil moisture levels normalize.
Urban commuters will enjoy improved road conditions, though early-morning mist may reduce visibility on rural highways. Travelers are encouraged to plan for fog patches on the Chandigarh–Ludhiana and Jalandhar–Amritsar corridors between 6–8 AM.
With the worst of the rains behind, Punjab transitions into a comfortable post-monsoon phase, blending clear skies, moderate temperatures, and improved air quality, ideal for both agricultural and outdoor activities.