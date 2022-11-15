Tuesday, Nov 15, 2022
Punjab: SGPC Seeks Action Against Those Making Provocative Statements

Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) on Tuesday wrote to the police, requesting that strict action be taken against those who make antagonistic remarks towards the Sikh community.

Updated: 15 Nov 2022 10:16 pm

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) on Tuesday said it has written to the police here and demanded strict action against those making provocative speeches against the Sikh community.

The letter was written by SGPC secretary Partap Singh and was handed over to Amritsar Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Parminder Singh Bhandal. 

Singh said in two separate videos, two men from Gurdaspur and Amritsar allegedly made some provocative statements against the Sikh community. 

He said such statements can disturb the peaceful environment in the state.

The SGPC secretary demanded strict legal action against the two after registering a case against them under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code. 

