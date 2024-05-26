National

Punjab Police, BSF Bust Drugs Smuggling Module With Arrest Of Seven People, Recovers 5 kg Heroin

Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said the arrested accused were in touch with a Pakistan-based smuggler

File Photo
BSF bust Drug Smuggling in Punjab | File Photo
info_icon

The Punjab Police has busted an "international" drugs smuggling module with the arrest of seven people and recovered 5.47 kilogrammes of heroin in the Fazilka district, the state's top officer said on Sunday.

Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said the arrested accused were in touch with a Pakistan-based smuggler.

During the joint operation with the Border Security Force (BSF), the police also recovered Rs 1.70 lakh in cash and 40 cartridges.

"In a major breakthrough against trans-border narcotics smuggling networks, Fazilka police and BSF, in a joint operation, have busted an international narco smuggling module and arrested seven drug smugglers with the seizure of 5.47 kilogrammes of pure-grade heroin, Rs 1.70 lakh drug money, 40 cartridges and more...," Yadav said in a post on X.

"Preliminary investigations reveal that the arrested accused were in touch with a Pakistan-based smuggler," he said.

A case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act has been registered, the senior officer said and added investigations are underway to establish the backward and forward linkages.

