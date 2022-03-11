Friday, Mar 11, 2022
Punjab: Pakistani AK-47s With US, Chinese Weapons Recovered Near Border Outpost

Five Pakistan-made AK 47 rifles, US-made three Colt rifles, five China-made pistols, 10 AK-47 magazines, six Colt rifle magazines, 10 pistol ten magazines were recovered. Over 100 cartridges were also recovered.

Representative image of India-Pakistan border AP photo

Updated: 11 Mar 2022 2:40 pm

A huge cache of arms and ammunition was recovered near a border outpost in Abohar sector during a joint operation carried out by BSF troops and Punjab Police Special Task Force, officials said on Friday.

Following intelligence inputs, STF troops along with BSF carried out a search operation ahead of the fencing area on Thursday evening during which firearms including five semi-automatic AK 47 rifles (Pakistan made), 3 Colt rifles (US made), five pistols (China made) were recovered.  

Besides these firearms, 10 magazines (AK 47), six magazines (Colt rifle) and ten magazines (pistols) were also recovered along with 49 cartridges (7.65 mm), 29 cartridges (7.62 mm) and 50 cartridges (5.56 mm). 

Sources in the BSF said the consignment was recovered around 10 metres from the International Border. 

