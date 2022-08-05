Friday, Aug 05, 2022
Punjab Governor Tests Positive For Coronavirus

An earlier statement by the administration had said he tested positive for the infection on Thursday. All those who came in contact with him are requested to isolate and get themselves tested, the statement added.

Punjab Governor Banwari Lal Purohit has tested positive for Covid

Updated: 05 Aug 2022 9:34 pm

Punjab Governor Banwari Lal Purohit has tested positive for Covid but he is not showing any serious symptoms and recuperating at his official residence here, an official statement said on Friday. Purohit, who is also the administrator of Union Territory Chandigarh, tested positive for Covid on Friday evening, a revised statement issued by the Chandigarh Administration said.                

An earlier statement by the administration had said he tested positive for the infection on Thursday. All those who came in contact with him are requested to isolate and get themselves tested, the statement added.

(With PTI inputs)

