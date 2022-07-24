Sunday, Jul 24, 2022
Punjab Chief Minister Mann Congratulates Neeraj Chopra For Winning Silver At World Championships

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday congratulated Olympic champion, Neeraj Chopra, for winning the silver medal at the World Championships in the javelin throw final.

Neeraj Chopra in action during javelin throw final at World Athletics Championships 2022. AP

Updated: 24 Jul 2022 1:36 pm

Chopra scripted history as he became only the second Indian and first male track and field athlete to win a medal in the World Championships by clinching silver in the javelin throw final in Eugene, US.

“Congratulations to Neeraj Chopra for winning the silver medal in the World Championships…flight is not with wings but with courage...best wishes for the future,” said Mann in a tweet in Punjabi.   

The 24-year-old Chopra, who had gone into the showpiece as a hot medal favorite, produced a best throw of 88.13metre to finish second.

The legendary long jumper Anju Bobby George was the first Indian to win a medal -- bronze -- in the World Championships in the 2003 edition in Paris.

(Inputs from PTI)

