In the 21st century, where the world is witnessing an equal rights' fervour, the century-old habits of moral policing women over their clothing and fashion choices still persist. In Pune, one such advisory notice received a stunning response from a women's group.
A group, which identifies itself as "Mast Group", put up a poster in Marathi asking women to dress appropriately. "Ladies, wear such clothes that no one should look at them with an evil eye," the poster -- translated to English with Google Lens by an X user -- read.
Another poster from "Trasth Group", also in Marathi, was put up below Mast Group's poster on the board. It responded to the advise and asked men to keep their minds clean.
"Men, keep your mind so clean that no matter what clothes someone wears, your eyes should not fall," it read.
The women group's response garnered massive appreciation on social media as the posters went viral. One of the X users commented, "Hilarious", while another said, "Not sure if Sindhutai really spoke this quote but 'please dress decently' is definitely a ridiculous request."
"Love the response..btw, fully clothed women have never been assaulted or teased?? ... Clothes don't matter, some men get excited looking at any thing female," read another reaction.
While one said that the reply should have been of a bigger size, adding that, "Also dressing appropriately is as important for men as it is for women. This is by no means sexist but a simple individual / societal etiquette which has become more than necessary. Right time, right place, right dress!!!!"
One other user, narrated her own experience, "Once the senior citizen gang of my society stopped me while I was doing my evening walk and one of the comparatively less older uncles told me to not wear shorts because we have so many seniors here around here in the evening."
"And I answered him that you are also wearing shorts right now," she added.