Pune: Policeman Killed, Another Cop Injured After Car Hits Their Bike In Khadki

A policeman was killed and another officer was injured after a speeding car hit bike they were riding on in Maharashtra's Pune city on Sunday night, officials said.
The accident took place near Harris Bridge in Khadki area, officials said.
Khadki police station's beat marshalls PC Shinde and Samadhan Koli were on patrolling duty near the Harris Bridge when a speeding unidentified car hit their vehicle from behind, news agency PTI quoted a senior official as saying.
"Both of them fell and the car driver fled from the spot in his vehicle. Koli lost his life in the accident while the other policeman was injured and is receiving treatment in a private hospital. We have deployed teams to nab the car driver," he said.
Pune Commisioner of Police Amitesh Kumar on Monday said that one accused has been detained in the case, adding that the car involved in the incident has been impounded.
The accident comes in the backdrop of another road mishap from the city hitting headlines since its occurence on May 19. In the accident, a luxury car alleged to have been driven by the 17-year old son of a Pune-based builder in an inebriated state, fatally knocked down two techies who were on a bike.