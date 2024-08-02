Pune: Toddler Crushed To Death After Metal Gate Falls On Her While Playing; Caught On Cam

A 3.5 years old girl died after the metal gate of a housing society in Pune's Pimpri Chinchwad fell on her, police official said. The girl, Girija Ganesh Shinde, was playing there with her friends.
The incident, which took place in the Bopkhel area on Wednesday, was caught on CCTV camera.
In the video, Girija can be seen walking towards the sliding metal gate with another girl, who seems to be a little older than her.
Disclaimer: Viewers discretion advised. The contents of this video may be disturbing to some, in such cases, kindly refrain.
A child was closing the metal gate when the victim walked in front of it and right at the time, the gate collapsed on her.
As soon as the gate fell, the child accompanying Girija rushed to call others for help. Soon after, a man is seeing running towards the gate, lifting it up and picking up the injured child.
The 3.5-year-old child suffered critical injuries and was declared dead before receiving treatment.
"While they were playing, one child closed the sliding metal gate. The gate fell when the three-and-half-year-old child ran towards it. It seems the gate came out of the sliding channel and fell. An accidental death case has been registered," the Pimpri Chinchwad police station official said.
According to DCP Shivaji Pawar, four children were playing in the area, with two going behind the gate and Girija and the other child standing in front of the gate.
He said that the gate-- weighing hundreds of kilograms -- fell on Girija when another child tried to close it by sliding it.
Police said that once the parents file a complaint, all angles will be probed by them, including potential negligence, Free Press Journal reported.