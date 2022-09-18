Sunday, Sep 18, 2022
Puducherry Logs 74 New Covid-19 Cases

Puducherry recorded 59 new cases, Karaikal (11) and Yanam (four). Mahe, an enclave of Puducherry in Kerala, reported no fresh viral infection.

Covid-19 cases (Representational image) AP photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 18 Sep 2022 7:57 pm

Puducherry reported 74 new Covid-19 cases, taking the total tally to 1,73,891, a senior Health Department official said on Sunday. Director of Health G Sriramulu in a release said, the 74 fresh cases surfaced after examination of 1,112 samples in the last 24 hours, ending 10 AM today.

The active cases were 518 which comprised 17 patients undergoing treatment in hospitals and the remaining 501 in home quarantine.

Sriramulu said 47 patients recovered during the last 24 hours and the overall recoveries were 1,71,403. The Health Department has so far examined 23,96,127 samples and found 20,30,724 out of them to be negative.

The Director said there was no fresh fatality in any of the four regions of Puducherry, Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam and the death toll remained at 1,970. The test positivity rate was 6.65 per cent, while the fatality and recovery rates were 1.13 per cent and 98.57 per cent, respectively.

The Director said the Department of Health has so far administered 21,74,423 doses which comprised 9,91,938 first doses, 8,40,012 second doses and 3,42,473 booster doses. 

(With PTI Inputs)

