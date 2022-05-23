Monday, May 23, 2022
Puducherry Adds Two New COVID-19 Cases, Overall Tally Goes Up To 1,65,836

There were no fresh fatalities from any of the four regions and the death toll remained at 1,962. Sriramulu said the Health department has so far examined 22,44,861 samples and found 18,89,881 out of them to be negative. 

Puducherry Adds Two New COVID-19 Cases, Overall Tally Goes Up To 1,65,836
COVID update, Puducherry. (Representational image) PTI Photo/Shashank Parade

Updated: 23 May 2022 5:53 pm

The union territory of Puducherry logged two fresh coronavirus cases during the last 24 hours pushing the overall caseload to 1,65,836, a senior official of the Department of Health said on Monday.

One patient recovered in the last 24 hours ending 10 AM Monday taking the overall recoveries to 1,63,852, Director of Health G Sriramulu said in a release here. The two new cases were detected at the end of the testing of 68 samples, he said.

The test positivity rate stood at 2.94 per cent while the fatality and recovery rates were 1.18 per cent and 98.80 per cent respectively. The Department has so far administered 17,01,960 vaccine doses which comprised  9,66,370 first doses, 7,12,882 second doses and 22,708 booster doses, he said.

(With PTI inputs)

