Puducherry Adds 63 New Covid-19 Cases, Overall Tally Rises To 1,73,364

Fresh Covid Cases in Puducherry
Fresh Covid Cases in Puducherry PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 11 Sep 2022 3:20 pm

The union territory of Puducherry logged 63 fresh Covid-19 cases during the last 24 hours pushing the overall tally to 1,73,364, a senior official of the Department of Health said on Sunday.

The Puducherry region alone accounted for 46 of the 63 cases while Karaikal logged 17, Director of Health G Sriramulu said in a release. The Mahe and Yanam regions had nil case of infection.

The number of active cases stood at 336 which included 11 patients undergoing treatment in hospitals while the remaining 325 were in home quarantine. As many as 38 patients recovered during the last 24 hours ending 10 AM on Sunday and the overall recoveries stood at 1,71,059. 

There were no fresh fatalities from any of the four regions of Puducherry, Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam and the death toll remained at 1,969, he said. Sriramulu said the Health Department has so far examined 23,88,354 samples and found 20,23,476 out of them to be negative.

The test positivity rate was 8.75 per cent while the fatality and recovery rates were  1.14 per cent and 98.67 per cent respectively. The Department has so far administered 21,35,884 doses which comprised 9,90,532 first doses, 8,29,713 second doses and 3,15,639 booster doses, the Director said.

(With PTI inputs)

