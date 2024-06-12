National

Puducherry: 60-Year-Old Woman, Daughter, Granddaughter Die After Inhaling Poisonous Gas

Police said seeing them unconscious, Senthamarai's granddaughter Baghyalakshmi also entered the toilet.

Poisonous gas inhalation results in the death of a 60-year-old woman, her daughter and granddaughter
info_icon

A 60-year-old woman, her daughter and her granddaughter died in Pudunagar here on Tuesday after inhaling poisonous gas that had filled a toilet of their house, police said. The gas was emanating from the underground drainage system.

Senthamarai collapsed after entering the toilet. Her daughter Kamatchi who rushed to pick her up also fell victim to the gas, they said.

Police said seeing them unconscious, Senthamarai's granddaughter Baghyalakshmi also entered the toilet. They were rushed to a hospital by neighbours, police said and added that doctors declared they had died after inhaling poisonous gas.

Police and fire service personnel rushed to the spot and asked residents of the neighbourhood to leave their homes as the source of the gas was the underground drainage system.

Chief Minister N Rangasamy announced a Rs 20 lakh compensation for the next of kin of the deceased and ordered an inquiry into the incident.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News Today LIVE, June 12 LIVE: PM Modi Likely To Attend Odisha, Andhra CM Oath Ceremonies Today
  2. Puducherry: 60-Year-Old Woman, Daughter, Granddaughter Die After Inhaling Poisonous Gas
  3. Muslims And The 2024 Mandate
  4. Andhra, Odisha Oath-Taking Ceremony: Naidu, Majhi To Be Sworn In As CMs Today In Grand Events | Key Points
  5. Election 2024: Voter Is The Victor
Entertainment News
  1. Shilpa Saklani Opens Up On Playing 'Fierce, Unstoppable Businesswoman' In 'Parineetii'
  2. Raghu Dixit Says Sugar Is Used As Metaphor In His New Track ‘Shakkarpari’
  3. Annu Kapoor’s Dual Role Brings Vibrancy To ‘Luv Ki Arrange Marriage’: Director Ishrat R. Khan
  4. LA Pride In The Park: Ricky Martin Takes People By Surprise With A Scintillating Performance On Pride Month – View Pics
  5. Countdown Starts For Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal marriage: Sangeet To Be Held On June 19
Sports News
  1. Australia Vs Namibia, T20 World Cup Live Updates: Ruthless AUS Demolish NAM, Secure Super 8 Berth
  2. India Vs USA, New York Weather Forecast: Will Rain Spoil ICC T20 World Cup, IND Vs USA Match?
  3. Nepal Vs Sri Lanka, T20 World Cup Highlights: Match Abandoned Due To Non-Stop Rain; Teams Share Points
  4. Nepal Vs Sri Lanka Report, T20 World Cup: Match Called Off Due To Rain In Florida
  5. Australia Vs Namibia Toss Update, T20 World Cup: AUS Bowl First In Antigua - Check Playing XIs
World News
  1. US Navy Deploys Warships After Russian Fleet Nears Florida Coast En-Route To Cuba
  2. A Magnitude 4.8 Earthquake Has Hit Southwestern South Korea, Country's Weather Agency Says
  3. Kroger Ice Cream Giveaway Offers 45,000 Free Pints To Celebrate Summer Solstice On June 20! Here's How To Get Yours
  4. 'It Was Made Up': Viral Transcript Of Titan Sub's Final Moments Confirmed As Fake
  5. Famous Celebrities Who Proudly Identify As LGBTQ+
Latest Stories
  1. 'Kota Factory 3' Trailer Review: Jitendra Kumar And Tillotama Shome Unite To Reinvigorate Students For The Biggest Exam
  2. Paris Olympic Games 2024: Indian Rifle And Pistol Shooting Squad Announced - Check Full List
  3. Kannada Actor Darshan Detained For Alleged Involvement In Murder Case
  4. Multi-Drug Resistant 'Superbug' On Space Station Sparks Health Concerns For Sunita Williams, Other Astronauts
  5. Meena Kumari's Stepson Slams Sharmin Segal For Comparing Her Performance In 'Heeramandi' With 'Pakeezah'
  6. Sports News Highlights June 11: India Out Of 2026 FIFA World Cup Race After 1-2 Loss To Qatar
  7. Apple Introduces 'Apple Intelligence': Your iPhone and Mac Just Got Smarter! Here's How
  8. Breaking News June 11 Updates: Odisha Gets BJP's Mohan Majhi As New CM; PM Modi Urges People To Drop 'Modi Ka Parivar' Slogan