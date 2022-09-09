Friday, Sep 09, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Prophet Remark Row: Supreme Court Refuses To Entertain Plea Seeking Arrest Of Nupur Sharma 

The top court had earlier provided relief to Sharma by clubbing all the FIRs lodged across the country and transferring them to Delhi Police in connection with her remark on the Prophet.

Supreme Court
Supreme Court PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 09 Sep 2022 7:22 pm

The Supreme Court Friday refused to entertain a plea seeking the arrest of suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma over her remarks on the Prophet made during a TV debate. A bench of Chief Justice U U Lalit and Justices S Ravindra Bhat and P S Narasimha said the courts should think carefully while passing orders in such matters. 

“This may sound simple and innocuous but it has far-reaching consequences. The court should be circumspect while issuing directions. We would suggest you withdraw your plea,” the bench remarked.  

The petitioner then withdrew the plea and the matter was declared dismissed as withdrawn. The top court was hearing a plea filed by lawyer Abu Sohel seeking directions for an “independent, credible and impartial investigation” into the matter.

The top court had earlier provided relief to Sharma by clubbing all the FIRs lodged across the country and transferring them to Delhi Police in connection with her remark on the Prophet.

The telecast dated May 26, 2022, on the TV channel "Times Now" has led to the registration of various FIRs and complaints against the petitioner in different parts of the country.

Sharma's remark on the Prophet during a TV debate had triggered protests across the country and drew sharp reactions from many Gulf countries. The BJP subsequently suspended her from the party.

(With PTI Inputs)

Related stories

Raj Thackeray Backs Nupur Sharma Over Remarks Against Prophet Mohammad

UP Police Arrests Jaish Terrorist Tasked With Killing Nupur Sharma

Prophet Muhammad Row: SC Clubs And Transfers FIRs Against Nupur Sharma To Delhi Police, Extends Interim Protection

Tags

National Prophet Remark Row Supreme Court Suspended BJP Spokesperson Nupur Sharma Chief Justice U U Lalit Justices S Ravindra Bhat And P S Narasimha Lawyer Abu Sohel
NEXT MATCH
TBC
VS
TBC
00
DAYS
00
HOURS
00
MINUTES
Live Score
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Live Streaming Of Barcelona Vs Viktoria Plzen: Where To Watch UEFA Champions League 2022-23 Football Live

Live Streaming Of Barcelona Vs Viktoria Plzen: Where To Watch UEFA Champions League 2022-23 Football Live

Five Places You Must Visit In India This September  

Five Places You Must Visit In India This September  