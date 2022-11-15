Prioritise Sustainable, Energy-Efficient Infrastructure To Advance The Pace Of Development: Puri

Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Tuesday said the strategy for the future must be to prioritise sustainable and energy-efficient infrastructure to advance the pace of development.

Speaking at the 63rd foundation day of National Buildings Construction Corporation (NBCC), Puri said the company has made a name for itself as a trusted partner of the government to resolve difficult projects, such as the stalled Amrapali project in Noida, according to an official statement.

He also said that looking forward to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 'India@100' in this Amrit Kaal of India's development, it is imperative that organisations like NBCC adopt the latest construction standards to create sustainable and inclusive infrastructure.

Founded in 1960 as Government of India Civil Engineering Enterprise, NBCC with its headquarters in Delhi on Tuesday celebrated its 63rd Foundation Day, the ministry said, adding that HUA secretary Manoj Joshi and other senior officials were also present at the event.

During the event, the housing minister applauded the engagement of NBCC in several important infrastructure projects – be it the development of Delhi's first 'World Trade Center or the redevelopment of the iconic Pragati Maidan into a world-class 'Exhibition-Cum-Convention Centre'.

NBCC has already completed 3,500 units and is on track to deliver all the flats by 2024, Puri added.