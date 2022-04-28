Prime accused in doctor’s suicide case arrested from Jaipur

On March 29, Dr. Archana Sharma allegedly hanged herself after a murder case was registered against her following a protest by the locals and family members of a woman who died during treatment at a private hospital in Lalsot. The main accused, Shiv Shankar Joshi alias Balya, along with others, was part of the sit-in outside the hospital, police said, adding a reward of Rs 5,000 was announced on his arrest.



"Our team has been trying to trace Balya Joshi since the incident. Today, the team arrested the accused from Jaipur," Dausa Superintendent of Police Rajkumar Gupta said. So far, eight accused have been arrested in connection with the alleged suicide case.



Taking serious note of the doctor's suicide, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had removed the then Dausa SP Anil Kumar, suspended SHO of Lalsot police station Ankesh Kumar and put Lalsot DSP Shankar Lal under awaiting posting orders status. Jaipur Divisional Commissioner Dinesh Kumar Yadav was handed over an administrative inquiry into the matter.