Tuesday, Oct 04, 2022
President Murmu To Launch Start-Up Platform For Women Entrepreneurs

On Tuesday, President Droupadi Murmu will launch a start-up platform for women entrepreneurs created by Gujarat University, Ahmedabad.

Draupadi Murmu
President Murmu To Launch Start-Up Platform For Women Entrepreneurs Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 04 Oct 2022 9:39 am

President Droupadi Murmu will launch a start-up platform for women entrepreneurs created by Gujarat University, Ahmedabad on Tuesday. 

On the second day of her two-day visit to Gujarat, the president will also inaugurate or lay foundation stones for various projects related to education and tribal development at a function at Gujarat University.

`Her Start' is an initiative of the varsity for women entrepreneurs.

Murmu is on her first visit to Gujarat after becoming president.
On Monday she inaugurated or laid foundation stones for projects worth Rs 1,330 crore at a function in Gandhinagar. She also offered a floral tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Sabarmati Ashram.

Tags

National Draupadi Murmu President Of India Start Ups, Entrepreneurs, Business Women Women Entrepreneurs Entrepreneurs Sabarmati Ashram Mahatma Gandhi
