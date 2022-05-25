Wednesday, May 25, 2022
President Kovind To Open National Women Legislators' Conference

According to Assembly sources, the two-day conference would discuss various topics of contemporary relevance centered on women's rights, gender equality, ample women's representation in decision making bodies and so on.

President Ram Nath Kovind PTI

Updated: 25 May 2022 5:40 pm

President Ram Nath Kovind will open the two-day National Women Legislators' Conference-2022, which is expected to be attended by a host of women parliamentarians and legislators across the country, at the Legislative Assembly complex here on May 26.

Hosted by the state Assembly, the first-ever such event is organised as part of the nation-wide celebrations planned under Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' marking the 75th anniversary of India's independence.

The President would arrive in the state capital in a special Air Force flight at 8.40 PM tonight and would proceed to Raj Bhavan later, an official statement said here.

After the inaugural ceremony in the morning, he would leave for Pune by 5.20 PM in the evening, it added.

Meanwhile, Speaker M B Rajesh said it is for the first time that a national conference of women legislators is organised on such a large scale. 

According to Assembly sources, the two-day conference would discuss various topics of contemporary relevance centered on women's rights, gender equality, ample women's representation in decision making bodies and so on.

Gujarat Assembly Speaker Nimaben Acharya, Lok Sabha MP Kanimozhi, former Lok Sabha Speaker Meira Kumar and former Rajya Sabha member Brinda Karat would be the speakers in the session "Constitution and Women's Rights".

MPs Supriya Sule and Jebi Methar and former MP Subhashini Ali would be the panelists in the session which discusses the "Role of Women in India's Freedom Struggle" while West Bengal minister Shashi Panja, MP Jaya Bachchan, Delhi Assembly deputy speaker Rakhi Birla and Kerala High Court justice Anu Sivaraman would be the speakers of the session "Women's Rights and Legal Gaps".

Uttarakhand Assembly Speaker Ritu Khanduri, Telangana MLC Kavitha Kalvakuntla and National federation of India Women general secretary Annie Raja would share their thoughts in the final day session "Under Representation of Women in Decision Making Bodies."

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, on May 27, would inaugurate the valedictory session in which state Devaswom and Parliamentary Affairs Minister K Radhakrishnan would deliver the keynote address. 

