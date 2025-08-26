Amanda Anisimova vs Kimberly Birrell Live Streaming, US Open 2025 First Round: Preview, Head-To-Head Record

Here is all you need to know about the opening-round women's singles US Open 2025 match between Amanda Anisimova and Kimberly Birrell: preview, recent results, head-to-head stats and broadcast details

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Bhuvan Gupta
Updated on:
Updated on:
Amanda Anisimova vs Kimberly Birrell Live Streaming, US Open 2025
Amanda Anisimova vs Kimberly Birrell Live Streaming, US Open 2025: The American reached the Wimbledon final this year. Photo: AP
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • World No. 9 Amanda Anisimova yet to go farther than third round at Flushing Meadows

  • Opponent Kimberly Birrell relatively unknown, making her third successive US Open main draw

  • Winner will take on either Victoria Jimenez Kasintseva or Maya Joint

Eighth seed Amanda Anisimova opens her US Open 2025 campaign against Australia’s Kimberly Birrell in the first round tonight (August 26, 2025) at the Louis Armstrong Stadium. Watch the Anisimova vs Birrell Grand Slam single match live.

Anisimova, the Wimbledon 2025 finalist, reached a career-high No. 7 in the WTA Rankings last month but now drops to No. 9. In her breakthrough season, the 23-year-old American from Florida also reached the French Open fourth round after a second-round exit in Australia. She reached the third round at Flushing Meadows in 2020, her best showing in the season-ending Slam so far.

Birrell, 27, is still a relatively unknown figure on the tour. But the Australian is making her third successive US Open main draw, having failed to navigate the first round in the 2023 and 2024 editions.

Amanda Anisimova Vs Kimberly Birrell: Head-To-Head Record

Amanda Anisimova and Kimberly Birrell are meeting for the first time on a professional tour. The winner will take on either Andorran qualifier Victoria Jimenez Kasintseva or unseeded Aussie Maya Joint for a place in the third round.

Amanda Anisimova Vs Kimberly Birrell, US Open 2025 First Round: Live Streaming Details

When and where will the Amanda Anisimova vs Kimberly Birrell, US Open 2025 first-round match be played?

Related Content
Related Content

The Amanda Anisimova vs Kimberly Birrell, US Open 2025 first-round match will be played at the Louis Armstrong Stadium at Flushing Meadows–Corona Park in Queens, New York City on Tuesday, August 26 at around 11pm IST. The actual timing is subject to when the previous match on court, between Lorenzo Musetti and Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard, ends.

Where will the Amanda Anisimova vs Kimberly Birrell, US Open 2025 first-round match be telecast and live streamed?

The Amanda Anisimova vs Kimberly Birrell, US Open 2025 first-round match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network TV channels in India. It will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in the country.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Asia Cup: Virender Sehwag Backs Suryakumar-led India As 'Best Team' For Title Defence

  2. Suryakumar Yadav Reflects On Recovery At BCCI CoE Ahead Of Asia Cup 2025

  3. Gautam Gambhir Is A 'Hypocrite': Former India Cricketer Slams Head Coach, Asks 'What Will He Do Now'

  4. Netherlands Vs Bangladesh: Dutch Hand Maiden Call-Up To 17-Year-Old Cedric de Lange For BAN T20Is

  5. Cheteshwar Pujara Retirement: Alyssa Healy Reveals How India’s Test Star Frustrated Australian Bowlers

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open 2025: Iga Swiatek Sweeps Aside Emiliana Arango To Reach Second Round

  2. Danielle Collins Vs Jaqueline Cristian Live Streaming, US Open 2025 First Round: Preview, Head-To-Head Record

  3. Amanda Anisimova vs Kimberly Birrell Live Streaming, US Open 2025 First Round: Preview, Head-To-Head Record

  4. Jannik Sinner Vs Vit Kopriva Live Streaming, US Open 2025 First Round: Preview, Head-To-Head Record

  5. Alexander Bublik Vs Marin Cilic Live Streaming, US Open 2025: When, Where To Watch Men's Singles First-Round Match

Badminton News

  1. HS Prannoy Vs Joakim Oldorff Highlights, BWF World Championships: Indian Wards Off Finnish Resistance To Enter 2nd Round

  2. PV Sindhu Vs Kaloyana Nalbantova Highlights, BWF World Championships 2025: Indian Ace Eases Into Second Round

  3. HS Prannoy Vs Joakim Oldorff Live Streaming, BWF World Championships 2025: When, Where To Watch 1st Round Match

  4. PV Sindhu Vs Kaloyana Nalbantova Live Streaming, BWF World Championships 2025: When, Where To Watch 1st Round Match

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi, BWF World Championships: Indian's Campaign Ends With Gritty First-Round Loss

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Greenpeace Report: Residents Of Savda Ghevra And Other JJ Colonies Pay High Costs For Drinking Water

  2. Don’t Let The Dogs Out

  3. Delhi High Court Issues Notice To Ambedkar University Over Student’s Expulsion And Alleged Harassment

  4. Supreme Court Restrains Trial Court In FIR Against Ashoka University Professor Ali Khan Mahmudabad

  5. Pune Influencer Deletes Video Promoting Hindu-Muslim Harmony After Online Backlash

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Trump Orders Removal Of Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook

  2. National Guard Units In Washington To Now Carry Firearms As Trump Targets More Cities

  3. Trump Warns Of ‘Massive Sanctions’ For Russia If Ukraine Conflict Doesn’t End

  4. Zelenskyy, European Leaders Cautiously Optimistic After Call With Trump Ahead Of Alaska Summit

  5. Zelenskyy Says US Summit In Alaska A ‘Personal Victory’ For Putin

World News

  1. Trump Says He Averted India-Pakistan Nuclear War After 7 Jets Downed

  2. National Guard Units In Washington To Now Carry Firearms As Trump Targets More Cities

  3. Australia Expels Iranian Ambassador After Intelligence Links Iran To Antisemitic Attacks

  4. TICAD-9 And The Emerging India–Japan–Africa Matrix

  5. Vietnam Braces For Typhoon Kajiki With Mass Evacuations And Airport Closures

Latest Stories

  1. Horoscope Today, August 26, 2025: Predictions for Cancer, Scorpio, Sagittarius, and All Zodiac Signs

  2. Trump Says He Wants To Meet North Korea’s Kim Jong Un This Year

  3. Netanyahu Expresses Regret After Israeli Strike On Gaza Hospital Kills Journalists

  4. J&K Statehood: Supreme Court Schedules Hearing For October 10, Declines Urgent Listing

  5. ED Conducts Raids At AAP Leader Saurabh Bharadwaj’s Premises, AAP Says 'Fake'

  6. Rakesh Roshan Reveals Hrithik's Krrish Mask Was Made Of Wax; Took 6 Months To Design

  7. Pune Influencer Deletes Video Promoting Hindu-Muslim Harmony After Online Backlash

  8. Serie A: Juventus Condemns ‘Discriminatory Racist Remarks’ Against Weston McKennie In Parma Win