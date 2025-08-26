Anisimova, the Wimbledon 2025 finalist, reached a career-high No. 7 in the WTA Rankings last month but now drops to No. 9. In her breakthrough season, the 23-year-old American from Florida also reached the French Open fourth round after a second-round exit in Australia. She reached the third round at Flushing Meadows in 2020, her best showing in the season-ending Slam so far.