World No. 9 Amanda Anisimova yet to go farther than third round at Flushing Meadows
Opponent Kimberly Birrell relatively unknown, making her third successive US Open main draw
Winner will take on either Victoria Jimenez Kasintseva or Maya Joint
Eighth seed Amanda Anisimova opens her US Open 2025 campaign against Australia’s Kimberly Birrell in the first round tonight (August 26, 2025) at the Louis Armstrong Stadium. Watch the Anisimova vs Birrell Grand Slam single match live.
Anisimova, the Wimbledon 2025 finalist, reached a career-high No. 7 in the WTA Rankings last month but now drops to No. 9. In her breakthrough season, the 23-year-old American from Florida also reached the French Open fourth round after a second-round exit in Australia. She reached the third round at Flushing Meadows in 2020, her best showing in the season-ending Slam so far.
Birrell, 27, is still a relatively unknown figure on the tour. But the Australian is making her third successive US Open main draw, having failed to navigate the first round in the 2023 and 2024 editions.
Amanda Anisimova Vs Kimberly Birrell: Head-To-Head Record
Amanda Anisimova and Kimberly Birrell are meeting for the first time on a professional tour. The winner will take on either Andorran qualifier Victoria Jimenez Kasintseva or unseeded Aussie Maya Joint for a place in the third round.
Amanda Anisimova Vs Kimberly Birrell, US Open 2025 First Round: Live Streaming Details
When and where will the Amanda Anisimova vs Kimberly Birrell, US Open 2025 first-round match be played?
The Amanda Anisimova vs Kimberly Birrell, US Open 2025 first-round match will be played at the Louis Armstrong Stadium at Flushing Meadows–Corona Park in Queens, New York City on Tuesday, August 26 at around 11pm IST. The actual timing is subject to when the previous match on court, between Lorenzo Musetti and Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard, ends.
Where will the Amanda Anisimova vs Kimberly Birrell, US Open 2025 first-round match be telecast and live streamed?
The Amanda Anisimova vs Kimberly Birrell, US Open 2025 first-round match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network TV channels in India. It will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in the country.