Pafos Vs Red Star Belgrade Live Score, UEFA Champions League Playoff Second Leg: Cyprus Club Look To Close Out Tie
Cypriot team Pafos are just one step away from making history by qualifying for the league phase of the UEFA Champions League for the first time in their history. X
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of tonight's UEFA Champions League Playoff Second Leg 2nd leg tie between Pafos FC and Red Star Belgrade in Cyprus. Pafos have won the 1st leg 2-1 but need to make use of the home comfort as they look to make history by qualifying for the UCL league phase for the first time. Follow the live scores and updates from the football match, right here
LIVE UPDATES
Pafos FC vs Red Star Belgrade Live Score, UEFA Champions League Playoff Second Leg: Predicted XIs
Pafos FC Predicted XIs: Michail; Bruno, Luckassen, Goldar, Pileas; Pepe, Sunjic; Correia, Dragomir, Tankovic; Anderson
Red Star Belgrade Predicted XIs: Matheus; Seol, Veljkovic, Rodrigao, Tiknizyan; Elsnik, Krunic; Milson, Duarte, Ivanic; Ndiaye