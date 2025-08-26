Pafos Vs Red Star Belgrade Live Score, UEFA Champions League Playoff Second Leg: Cyprus Club Look To Close Out Tie

Pafos Vs Red Star Belgrade Live Score, UEFA Champions League Playoff Second Leg: Cypriot club won the 1st leg 2-1 but will need to close out the tie if they are to secure qualification. Follow the live scores and updates from the football match, right here

Cypriot team Pafos are just one step away from making history by qualifying for the league phase of the UEFA Champions League for the first time in their history. X
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of tonight's UEFA Champions League Playoff Second Leg 2nd leg tie between Pafos FC and Red Star Belgrade in Cyprus. Pafos have won the 1st leg 2-1 but need to make use of the home comfort as they look to make history by qualifying for the UCL league phase for the first time. Follow the live scores and updates from the football match, right here
Pafos FC vs Red Star Belgrade Live Score, UEFA Champions League Playoff Second Leg: Predicted XIs

Pafos FC Predicted XIs: Michail; Bruno, Luckassen, Goldar, Pileas; Pepe, Sunjic; Correia, Dragomir, Tankovic; Anderson

Red Star Belgrade Predicted XIs: Matheus; Seol, Veljkovic, Rodrigao, Tiknizyan; Elsnik, Krunic; Milson, Duarte, Ivanic; Ndiaye

