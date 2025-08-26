Former top-10 player Danielle Collins aiming to revive her stuttering career
Opponent Jaqueline Cristian recently won her maiden WTA Challenger title in Puerto Vallarta
Winner will take on either Ashlyn Krueger or Sofia Kenin
American Danielle Collins takes on Jaqueline Cristian of Romania in their US Open 2025 women's singles first-round match at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, New York, on Tuesday (August 26, 2025). Watch the Collins vs Cristian tennis match live.
Collins, a former top-10 player, has struggled to produce a noteworthy performance this season. The season's final Grand Slam presents the 31-year-old with a chance to revive her stuttering career. She's now ranked 57th.
This is her eighth successive singles main draw in New York. Her best performance was a fourth-round appearance in 2022, the same year she played her maiden Grand Slam final: Australian Open, against Ashleigh Barty.
Cristian, 27, is making her first successive US Open main draw after a promising season. Earlier this year, she reached the third round of Australian Open, but failed to make to make cut for the French Open and Wimbledon. The World No. 50 arrives in New York on the back of winning her maiden WTA Challenger title in Puerto Vallarta.
Danielle Collins Vs Jaqueline Cristian: Head-To-Head Record
Danielle Collins leads Jaqueline Cristian 1-0 in the head-to-head record, thanks to her comeback win in Madrid last year.
The winner of the Collins Vs Cristian match will face either Ashlyn Krueger or Sofia Kenin. The two Americans are scheduled to face off at the Grandstand later tonight. Kenin is the higher-ranked player, 26th.
Danielle Collins Vs Jaqueline Cristian, US Open 2025 First Round: Live Streaming Details
When and where will the Danielle Collins vs Jaqueline Cristian, US Open 2025 first-round match be played?
The Danielle Collins vs Jaqueline Cristian, US Open 2025 first-round match will be played at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center at Flushing Meadows–Corona Park in Queens, New York City on Tuesday, August 26 at around 11:05pm IST.
Where will the Danielle Collins vs Jaqueline Cristian, US Open 2025 first-round match be telecast and live streamed?
The Danielle Collins vs Jaqueline Cristian, US Open 2025 first-round match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network TV channels in India. It will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in the country.