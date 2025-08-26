Kairat Vs Celtic Live Score, UEFA Champions League Playoff Second Leg: KAI 0-0 CEL; Winner-Takes All Battle Begins

Kairat Vs Celtic Live Score, UEFA Champions League Playoff Second Leg: This is only the second-ever meeting between the two clubs, with the first leg ending in a goalless draw. Follow the live scores and updates from the football match at Almaty Ortalyk Stadium

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Kairat Vs Celtic Live Score, UEFA Champions League Playoff Second Leg
Kairat Vs Celtic Live Score, UEFA Champions League Playoff Second Leg: The two teams played a goalless draw in the first leg. Photo: AP
Welcome to our live coverage of the UEFA Champions League 2025-26 qualifying playoff second-leg match between Kairat Almaty and Celtic at Almaty Ortalyk Stadium, Kazakhstan, on Tuesday (August 26, 2025). With the first leg ending in a goalless draw, it's all to play for with lots of drama on the anvil as the Kazakh champions vie with the Scottish giants for a coveted spot in the Champions League group stage. Expect a tight contest, even a shootout, in Almaty. Track the live scores and updates from the do-or-die football match.
LIVE UPDATES

Kairat Vs Celtic Live Score, UEFA Champions League Playoff Second Leg: Kick-Off!

The high-stakes match gets underway at Almaty Ortalyk Stadium. Kairat kicking from left to right and Celtic from right to left in the first half. Remember that a winner in tonight's match wins the tie and advances to the Champions League proper.

Kairat Vs Celtic Live Score, UEFA Champions League Playoff Second Leg: Hosts' Starting XI

Kairat: Anarbekov, Luis Mata, Jorginho, Martynovich, Arad, D Glazer, Tapalov, Mrynskiy, Gromyko, Sorokin, Ricardinho.

Substitutes: Reimov, Kalmurza, Kassabulat, Kurgin, Sadybekov, Baibek, Shirobokov, Stanojev, Gadrani, Bekbolat, Tuyakbayev, Bagdat.

Kairat Vs Celtic Live Score, UEFA Champions League Playoff Second Leg: Bhoys Starting XI

As many as six changes in Celtic's side, including the return of captain Callum McGregor. This is how the Bhoys line up for tonight's match:

Kairat Vs Celtic Live Score, UEFA Champions League Playoff Second Leg: Start Time, Streaming

The match kicks off at 10:15pm IST. The Kairat vs Celtic, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 qualifying playoff second leg football match will be telecast on the Sony Sports Ten 2 SD and HD TV channels in India and live streamed on the SonyLIV app and website in the country. Fans from Kazakhstan can watch it on qazsporttv.kz and Qazsport, and those in Great Britain on Amazon Prime Video, tabii.

Kairat Vs Celtic Live Score, UEFA Champions League Playoff Second Leg: Hi There!

Greetings and welcome to everyone joining us this Tuesday night for a crucial qualifying match between Kazakh club Kairat and Scottish giants Celtic. We will bring to you the build-up as well as live updates from the second leg of the UEFA Champions League playoff tie.

Published At:
Tags

