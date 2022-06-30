Thursday, Jun 30, 2022
President Kovind Condoles Loss Of Lives Due To Landslide In Manipur

President Ram Nath Kovind condoled the civilians and armed forces personnel who lost their lives due to a landslide in Manipur and prayed for the safety of people for whom rescue operation was underway.

President Ram Nath Kovind. PTI

Updated: 30 Jun 2022 9:23 pm

President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday condoled the loss of lives of civilians and armed forces personnel due to a landslide in Manipur and prayed for the safety of people for whom rescue operation was underway.

At least eight people were killed and over 70 others went missing after a massive landslide occurred at a railway construction site in Manipur's Noney district.

“The loss of lives of civilians and Armed Forces personnel due to a landslide in Noney, Manipur is extremely unfortunate. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. I pray for the safety of the people for whom rescue and relief operations are underway,” Kovind tweeted.

