Friday, Jun 10, 2022
President Arrives In Himachal For A 2-Day Visit

President Kovind is visiting Himachal Pradesh during which he will attend Dharmshala central university's sixth convocation and also visit the Atal Tunnel Rohtang that connects Kullu and Lahaul-Spiti districts.

President Ram Nath Kovind. PTI

Updated: 10 Jun 2022 5:07 pm

President Ram Nath Kovind, on Friday, arrived at Dharamshala in Himachal Pradesh on a two-day visit to the state


Security has been tightened in view of the President’s visit with paragliding, flying of drones and hot air balloons being prohibited in Lahaul-Spiti and Kullu districts on June 11 when he is scheduled to visit Atal Tunnel Rohtang. Kovind was received at SAI Ground Dharamshala by Himachal Pradesh Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, Assembly Speaker Vipin Singh Parmar, Social Justice, and Empowerment Minister Parveenz Chaudhary.


MP Kishan Kapoor, MLA Vishal Neharia, Mayor MC Dharamshala Onkar Neharia, Chief Secretary Ram Subhag Singh, Director General of Police Sanjay Kundu, Principal Secretary GAD Bharat Khera, Deputy Commissioner of Kangra Nipun Jindal and Superintendent of Police of Kangra Khushal Sharma were also present on the occasion.


 The President will preside over the sixth convocation of the central university in Dharamshala in Kangra district in the evening. He will also visit Atal Tunnel Rohtang, which connects Kullu and Lahaul-Spiti districts, on Saturday. The prestigious tunnel was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 3, 2020.

 Issuing an order under section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code, Lahaul-Spiti Deputy Commissioner Neeraj Kumar said the prohibitory orders have been issued to avoid any hindrance in the President's aerial visit and ensure his safety and security.

