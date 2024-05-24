Prashant Kishor's Party Addresses BJP Rumours; Takes A Swipe At 'Irony' Over Congress' Fake News Claims

A screenshot claiming the appointment of poll strategist and politician Prashant Kishor as the national spokesperson of the Bharatiya Janata Party went viral on social media. However, his party, Jan Suraaj, has dismissed the "fake" letter.
Kishor's party also took a swipe at the Congress and accused its senior leader Jairam Ramesh of circulating the fake document. Jan Suraaj shared the screenshot as proof that Ramesh circulated the fake appointment letter on WhatsApp.
Taking to X, the party said, "Look at the irony! @INCIndia, @RahulGandhi. You all talk about fake news and claim to be the victims. Now see yourself how the head of Communications of Congress Party, @Jairam_Ramesh, apparently a senior leader, is personally circulating a fake document. @delhipolice."
The document in the image shows the letter of the Bharatiya Janata Party, saying organisational appointment, with the signature of National general secretary Arun Singh.
The speculation comes just days after Kishor predicted that the saffron camp is likely to get around 300 seats in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, saying that there is no widespread anger against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
In an interview with India Today, the poll strategist had said that it was impossible for the BJP to get 370 seats and termed it to be a "sloganeering to boost workers' morale".
"It is impossible for the BJP to get 370 seats, but it is also certain that the party will not fall below the 270 mark. I believe the BJP will manage to secure the same number of seats as it did in the previous Lok Sabha elections, which is 303 seats, or perhaps a little more," Prashant was quoted as saying.
Kishor noted that the sentiment that "Narendra Modi must be removed, regardless of who comes next, is not present".