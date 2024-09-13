National

'No More Colonial Legacy': Centre Renames Port Blair To Sri Vijaya Puram

port blair
Corbyn's Cove Beach (Port Blair)
Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday announced that the government has decided to rename Port Blair as Sri Vijaya Puram.

While announcing, Shah also mentioned that the name Port Blair had colonial legacy while Sri Vijaya Puram symbolises victory through freedom struggle and Andaman and Nicobar's role in it.

Shah also said that the decision has been taken to free the nation from the colonial imprints as the Andaman and Nicobar Islands have an "unparalleled place" in the country's freedom struggle and history.

"Inspired by the vision of PM @narendramodi Ji, to free the nation from the colonial imprints, today we have decided to rename Port Blair as "Sri Vijaya Puram"," Shah wrote on 'X'.

One of the pristine beaches of south Andaman - null
South Andaman: Port Blair And Beyond

The home minister said while the earlier name had a colonial legacy, Sri Vijaya Puram symbolises the victory achieved in India's freedom struggle and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands' unique role in it.

"It is also the place that hosted the first unfurling of our Tiranga by Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Ji and also the cellular jail in which Veer Savarkar Ji and other freedom fighters struggled for an independent nation," he said.

He said the Andaman and Nicobar Islands have an "unparalleled place" in the freedom struggle and history, and the island territory that once served as the naval base of the Chola Empire is now poised to be the critical base for India's strategic and development aspirations.

Port Blair is the capital city of the Union Territory of Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

In Pic: Amrit Udyan, Rashtrapati Bhavan halls and Kartavya Path, some of Modi government's high-profile renaming decisions over the past few years, targeting cities, railway stations, roads, and official buildings - rashtrapatibhavan.gov.in and centralvista.gov.in
Calls For Removal Of 'Shahi' From Hindu Texts Now; How Renaming Has Picked Up Under Modi Govt

BY Nayanika Sengupta

