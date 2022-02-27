Sunday, Feb 27, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Polling Underway In 108 Civic Bodies Across West Bengal

Polling was underway for 108 civic bodies across West Bengal on Sunday morning amid tight security, officials said.

Polling Underway In 108 Civic Bodies Across West Bengal
West Bengal civic polls (Image used for representational purpose only) PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 27 Feb 2022 9:36 am

Polling was underway for 108 civic bodies across West Bengal on Sunday morning amid tight security, officials said.

Polling started at 7 am in 2,171 wards of the 108 municipalities and will continue till 5 pm, they said.

Related stories

West Bengal Guv Refuses To Reschedule Summoning Of Assembly From 2 AM To 2 PM

Long queues were seen outside many booths as people turned up early for casting their votes.

A total of 44,000 police personnel have been deployed for the civic polls, with at least one armed police in every booth.

In all, 135 observers, including 10 special senior observers and 108 general observers, are keeping a close watch on the polling.

Around 95.6 lakh voters are eligible to exercise their franchise to decide the fate of 8,160 candidates.

The ruling TMC is up against BJP, CPIM-led Left Front and Congress. Unable to secure party tickets, many TMC leaders are fighting as Independents.

Polling was not held in 103 wards as only one candidate each filed nomination, and they were declared uncontested winners. Nearly all of these wards were won by the TMC.

The votes will be counted on March 2

Tags

National Bengal Civic Polls Elections: Voting Voting Percentage Trinamool Congress (TMC) Mamata Bannerjee BJP Polling Day Voters West Bengal India
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Moderate Intensity Quake Hits Dharamshala

Moderate Intensity Quake Hits Dharamshala

Elections 2022: A Paradox Called Uttar Pradesh And How It Votes

Elections 2022: A Paradox Called Uttar Pradesh And How It Votes