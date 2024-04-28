National

Police Seize Residential Property Used To Shelter Terrorists In J-K's Pulwama

"In a significant move to counter terrorism, police in Pulwama have seized a property worth lakhs under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act," he said.

Advertisement

Police Seize Residential Property Used To Shelter Terrorists In J-K's Pulwama
info_icon

Police on Sunday seized a residential property in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district that was allegedly used to shelter terrorists, a police spokesperson said.

"In a significant move to counter terrorism, police in Pulwama have seized a property worth lakhs under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act," he said.

The single-storey house in the Monghama area was allegedly used by terrorists for shelter and other logistics support, provided by the property owner Mohammad Lateef Kar.

"The property is now under official seizure, prohibiting any transfer, lease, disposal or alteration without prior permission from the designated authority," the spokesperson said.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. South Karnataka Heads For Polls Amid Farmers’ Outrage Over Drought, Cauvery Dispute And Saffronisation Attempts
  2. BJP Faces Formidable Challenge In Politically Fractured Maharashtra
  3. LS Polls: Rahul Gandhi, Arun Govil, Shashi Tharoor Among Bigwigs In Fray In Phase 2 | Key Candidates & Seats
  4. KKR Vs PBKS, IPL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch In India, Pakistan And Nepal
  5. Lok Sabha 2024: Key Faces In The Fray For Phase Two
  6. 969 Mn Voters, 543 Seats, 7 Weeks: India's Lok Sabha Elections, World's Largest Democratic Excercise, In Numbers
  7. Sports Updates Highlights: Nethra Kumanan Secures India's 2nd Paris Olympics Quota In Sailing
  8. KKR Vs PBKS, IPL 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders Vs Punjab Kings Today's Match Prediction, Fantasy XI, Pitch Report - All You Need To Know