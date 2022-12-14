Police Raid Congress Poll Strategist Sunil Kanugolu's Office In Hyderabad

In a statement, the Congress claimed that the office of the strategist has been seized.

A senior police official said the Cyber Crimes Wing of the Hyderabad Police raided Kanugolu's office at Madhapur in connection with a case registered over alleged derogatory remarks against the CM and sharing of defamatory posts against the state government and the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) on social media platforms.

Expressing anger over the development, Telangana Congress President and MP A Revanth Reddy called for protests in the state on Wednesday. He also asked party workers to burn the effigies of the chief minister at all mandal headquarters.

"Cyber police terrorising the staff at INC India war room clearly indicates how terrified KCR (CM) is of Congress. What an irony that Telangana CMO, his son and daughter have all been preaching about democracy and freedom of speech in recent times," Reddy said in a tweet.

Reddy also said that the Congress was making people aware of the BRS government's "anti-people" policies and accused the police of interfering.