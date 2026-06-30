Police Detain Ajay Rai Before Planned Ayodhya Temple Visit

"We all intended to visit Ayodhya to seek the blessings of Lord Shri Ram. We had formed a delegation led by me to offer prayers and seek darshan. We also wanted to pray to the Lord regarding the disrepute brought to this holy site by the RSS and BJP through the theft of offerings and donations, as well as land scams...Our colleagues and I were placed under house arrest...Around 11:30 PM, the police forcibly arrested us and brought us to the guest house of Acharya Narendra Dev University,” Rai said in a video statement.