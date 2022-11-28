Monday, Nov 28, 2022
Police Deny Permission To Telangana BJP Chief's March, Public Meeting

In Bhainsa town of Nirmal district, the Telangana police denied BJP state chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar permission for the fifth phase of his 'Praja Sangrama Yatra' and a public meeting, a senior official said. 

Bandi Sanjay Kumars Praja Sangrama Yatra
Police Deny Permission To Telangana BJP Chief's March, Public Meeting Photo: PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 28 Nov 2022 7:04 am

Telangana Police Sunday denied BJP state chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar permission for the fifth phase of his 'Praja Sangrama Yatra' and a public meeting in Bhainsa town of Nirmal district citing the "communally sensitive situation" there, a senior official said. 

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis was among the BJP leaders who were scheduled to address the public meeting on Monday.  

Kumar, who was on his way to Nirmal for the fifth phase of the foot march was stopped by the police in Jagtial district on Sunday night and told to return.

A senior police official told PTI that they denied permission for the foot march and the public meeting considering the "communally sensitive situation" in Bhainsa and other areas.

Condemning the police action, BJP workers staged protests in different areas in Jagtial and Nirmal districts.

The Telangana BJP alleged that some of the party workers sustained injuries during the police action. It demanded the state government immediately accord permission for the march and the public meeting.

Bhainsa town witnessed clashes between groups belonging to different communities last year and in 2020.

