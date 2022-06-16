Thursday, Jun 16, 2022
Modi In Himachal: PM Welcomed On Two-Day Visit, Will Chair All India Chief Secretaries' Conclave

Various cultural groups in their traditional costumes performed with their musical instruments to welcome the prime minister who waved to the people from an open jeep during the roadshow in Dharmsala.

PM Narendra Modi PTI

Updated: 16 Jun 2022 2:05 pm

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at Himachal Pradesh's Dharamsala Thursday on a two-day visit during which he will also preside over the All India Chief Secretaries' Conclave. 

After reaching Dharamsala Thursday morning, the Prime Minister held a roadshow and is scheduled to preside over the conference later in the day. It will also be attended by Union Housing and Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri. 

In addition to the chief secretaries of states and Union Territories, about 200 thematic experts from diverse fields are participating in the conference.  

Officials said the implementation of the New Education Policy-2020 will also be discussed at the conference along with urban governance, crop diversification and self-reliance on agricultural commodities. The focus will be on rapid and sustainable economic growth in partnership with the Center and the states, they said.  

Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba inaugurated the three-day conclave Wednesday being organised by the NITI Aayog at the indoor facility at Dharamsala HPCA Stadium. The three-day conference concludes Friday.

On Wednesday, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur  took stock of the preparations for PM Narendra Modi's two-day visit beginning today.

After reaching Dharamsala, he presided over a review meeting at the deputy commissioner's office. He also reviewed preparations for a road show.

(With PTI Input)

