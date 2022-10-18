Tuesday, Oct 18, 2022
PM Narendra Modi To Visit Tripura, Arunachal Pradesh On October 27-28

The prime minister will visit the state either on October 27 or the next day and hold a public rally here, besides laying the foundation stones of some projects, Saha told reporters here. The state is due to hold its Assembly election in February next year.

PM Narendra Modi
PM Narendra Modi PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 18 Oct 2022 7:55 pm

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Tripura later this month and inaugurate dwelling units built under PMAY,  Chief Minister Manik Saha said on Tuesday.

The Centre had sanctioned 1.60 lakh dwelling huts under Prime Minister Awas Yojana for the northeastern state during 2021-22 financial year and many of dwelling units are ready.  Modi is also scheduled to go to Arunachal Pradesh, Saha said.

"If the prime minister goes to Arunachal Pradesh on October 27, he will visit Tripura on October 28 or else he will be here on October 27. The final tour programme has not been finalised yet”, he added. 

Modi is likely to inaugurated the Donyi Polo airport, the first in Arunachal  Pradesh, during his visit to the state.  

(With PTI Inputs)

