PM Modi To Present First Ever National Creators Award

March 7, 2024
March 7, 2024
       
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Photo: X/@BJP4India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will present the first ever National Creators Award at the Bharat Mandapam on Friday, his office said, noting that it has been envisioned as a launch pad for using creativity to drive positive change.

The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) in a statement said that the award is an effort to recognise excellence and impact across domains, including storytelling, social change advocacy, environmental sustainability, education and gaming. 

"The National Creator Award has witnessed exemplary public engagement. In the first round, more than 1.5 lakh nominations across 20 different categories were received. Subsequently, in the voting round, about 10 lakh votes were cast for digital creators in various award categories. Following this, 23 winners, including three international creators, were decided," it said.

This overwhelming public engagement is testimony that the award truly reflects the people's choice, it added.

The award will be given across 20 categories, including best storyteller, the disruptor, celebrity creator, green champion, best creator for social change, most impactful agri creator, cultural ambassador, best travel creator, swachhta ambassador, new India champion, tech creator, heritage fashion, most creative creator (male and female), best creator in food category, best creator in education and international creator award.

