PM Modi To Address Women Ascetics On International Women's Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a seminar of women ascetics at Dhordo in Gujarat's Kutch on the occasion of International Women's Day on Tuesday.

Modi will address the women saints through video conferencing, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said, adding that the seminar is being organised to recognise their role in society and their contribution towards women empowerment.

Over 500 women ascetics and preachers will attend the seminar.

The seminar will include sessions on culture, religion, female upliftment, security, social status and the role of women in Indian culture.

The welfare schemes of central and state governments that are benefiting women along with the achievements of women will also be discussed, it said.

Union ministers Smriti Irani, Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti and Bharati Pravin Pawar will also attend the seminar.

It will also see the participation of Sadhvi Rithambara, Maha Mandleshwar of Kankeshwari Devi, among others, the PMO said. (With PTI inputs)

