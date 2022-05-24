Tuesday, May 24, 2022
PM Modi To Address Cooperative Sector Meet, Dedicate Hospital In Gujarat On May 28

The Prime Minister will address nearly 2 lakh people gathered at the venue on the occasion, said the vice president of Gujarat BJP.

PM Narendra Modi PTI

Updated: 24 May 2022 5:33 pm

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a conclave of cooperative sector leaders and dedicate a multi-speciality hospital in Gujarat on May 28, officials said on Tuesday. 

As per the official schedule, the prime minister will first inaugurate a multi-speciality hospital built by Shree Patel Sewa Samaj at Atkot village in Jasdan taluka of Rajkot district at 10 am.

The 200-bed KD Parwadia Multispeciality Hospital is situated on Rajkot-Bhavnagar Highway and built at a cost of Rs 40 crore, said Managing Trustee of the hospital, Dr Bharat Boghara said.

"The hospital will benefit people in rural areas of Rajkot, Botad, Amreli and other surrounding districts. We will provide free treatment to people who possess Ayushman Bharat and other cards issued by the government. Our fees will be just 30 per cent of what is being charged in cities," said Boghara, who is also the vice president of Gujarat BJP.

The hospital will not charge a single rupee if a poor patient, having no cards, arrives for treatment. The prime minister will address nearly 2 lakh people gathered at the venue on the occasion, he said.

Modi will attend "Sahkar Sammelan" in Gandhinagar in the evening and address nearly 10,000 elected representatives of various cooperative bodies, such as APMCs, dairies, cooperative societies, unions and federations, an official said.

