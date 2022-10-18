Tuesday, Oct 18, 2022
Home National

PM Modi To Address 90th Interpol General Assembly Today At Delhi's Pragati Maidan

According to the statement issued by the Prime minister's Office (PMO), the meeting will be attended by delegations from 195 Interpol member countries comprising ministers, police chiefs of countries, heads of national central bureaus and senior police officers. 

PM Narendra Modi
PM Narendra Modi PTI

Updated: 18 Oct 2022 7:48 am

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday will address the 90th Interpol general assembly that will be attended by delegations from 195 member countries comprising ministers, police chiefs of countries, heads of national central bureaus and senior police officers. 

The general assembly will be held from October 18 to 21 here.

Prime Minister Modi will address the 90th Interpol general assembly on October 18 at around 1:45 PM in Pragati Maidan, New Delhi, a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said.

All about the Interpol General Assembly 

The general assembly is Interpol's supreme governing body and meets once a year to take key decisions related to its functioning.

The meeting is taking place in India after a gap of about 25 years, it was last held in 1997. 

India's proposal to host the Interpol general assembly in 2022 at New Delhi coinciding with celebrations for the 75th year of India's independence was accepted by the assembly with overwhelming majority. 

The event provides an opportunity to showcase the best practices in India's law and order system to the entire world, the statement said.

Who will be attending the general assembly?

The meeting will be attended by delegations from 195 Interpol member countries comprising ministers, police chiefs of countries, heads of national central bureaus and senior police officers. 

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Interpol President Ahmed Naser Al Raisi and Secretary General Jurgen Stock as well as the CBI director will be present on the occasion. 

(With PTI Inputs)

