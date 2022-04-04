PM Modi Talks To Israeli PM Naftali Bennet, Discusses Ukraine, Inquires About Health

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday spoke to his Israeli counterpart Naftali Bennett on telephone and discussed recent global events, including the situation in Ukraine, and subjects of bilateral cooperation.

Bennet's visit to India in April has been postponed after he contracted COVID-19. During their conversation, Modi also inquired about Bennet's health and wished him for an early recovery.

A statement from the Prime Minister's Office said, "The leaders had a detailed discussion on recent geo-political developments, including the situation in Ukraine. They also reviewed ongoing bilateral cooperation initiatives. Prime Minister conveyed his eagerness to welcome Bennett in India at an early date."

Was happy to speak with PM @naftalibennett and to know that he is recovering well. We discussed recent global events, and also reviewed India-Israel cooperation in various areas. I look forward to welcoming him in India very soon to continue our discussions. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 4, 2022

The Israeli government announced last month that Bennet would visit India in April to mark the 30 years of establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries. However, he tested positive for COVID-19 last week and it caused the visit's postponement.

Bennet had said at the time of the announcement of his visit, "Modi restarted relations between India and Israel and this is of historic importance. The relations between our two unique cultures — the Indian culture and the Jewish culture — are deep, and they rely on deep appreciation and meaningful collaborations."

Following their conversation on Monday, Bennet replied to Modi's tweet and said he looked forward to seeing him soon.

It was great speaking to you my friend, @NarendraModi.



I look forward to seeing you soon!

🇮🇱🇮🇳 https://t.co/Q0lC5vDMs8 — Naftali Bennett בנט (@naftalibennett) April 4, 2022

