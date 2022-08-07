Sunday, Aug 07, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

PM Modi Lauds Indian Wrestlers For Commonwealth Games Wins

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday lauded wrestlers Vinesh Phogat and Ravi Dahiya for winning gold medals at the Commonwealth Games.

undefined
Vinesh Phogat Courtesy: Twitter

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 07 Aug 2022 8:00 am

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday lauded wrestlers Vinesh Phogat and Ravi Dahiya for winning gold medals at the Commonwealth Games.

Phogat's win is very special, he said and hailed her as one of India's most distinguished athletes who has clinched her third consecutive Gold in the Commonwealth Games.

"She personifies excellence and remarkable commitment to sports," Modi said.

Related stories

India At Commonwealth Games 2022: Bajrang Punia Defends Title As Six Wrestlers Win Medals

Commonwealth Games 2022, Day 8 Highlights: Indian Wrestlers Rule Birmingham; Gold For Bajrang, Deepak Punia, Sakshi Malik

Dahiya, he added, played like a champion and has brought immense pride for the nation. His success proves that no dream is too big if one is passionate and dedicated, Modi tweeted.

Congratulating Pooja Gehlot on winning a bronze medal in her wrestling category, the prime minister said she bravely fought throughout and demonstrated exceptional technical superiority through the games. All the best to her for her upcoming endeavours, Modi added.

Putting aside the mental and physical struggles that pegged her back, an intimidating Phogat pounced on her rivals to complete a hat-trick of CWG gold medals while Dahiya too went unchallenged in his gold-winning show.

(with inputs from PTI)

Tags

National Prime Minister Narendra Modi Commonwealth Games Vinesh Phogat Ravi Dahiya Gold Medals Modi Tweets Indian Wrestler India
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Hostage-Thrillers That Are A Must Watch If You've Loved ‘A Thursday’

Hostage-Thrillers That Are A Must Watch If You've Loved ‘A Thursday’

Neeraj Bhai Is My Brother: Arshad Nadeem

Neeraj Bhai Is My Brother: Arshad Nadeem