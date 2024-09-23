National

PM Modi In US: Indian Community, Tech Roundtable and Gaza War | Day 2 Highlights

Ahead of his highly anticipated UNGA visit address, the Indian leader also met with various tech CEOs and held a bilateral meeting with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.

pm modi us visit 2024
ndian Community, Tech Roundtable and Gaza War | Day 2 Highlights | Photo: AP
info_icon

On the second day of his official visit to the United States, Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with members of the Indian community in New York.

Ahead of his highly anticipated UNGA visit address, the Indian leader also met with various tech CEOs and held a bilateral meeting with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.

PM Modi US Visit | Day 2 Highlights

Modi Meets Palestinian President, Expresses 'Deep Concern' Over Gaza

During his meeting with Palestinian President Abbas on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, PM Modi expressed "deep concern" over the growing humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip due to the ongoing war with Israel.

As the BJP leader expressed concern over the crisis, he reaffirmed Indian help and support for the Palestinian people.

On October 7, 2023, PM Modi condemned the horrific terror attack on Israel by Hamas militants. However, following the attacks, India has also condemned the ongoing crisis and state of war in Gaza and Palestinian territories. India has also called for the implementation of a two-state solution between Israel and Palestine.

PM Modi US Visit With Other Quad Leaders - AP
PM Modi US Visit: Quad Summit, $7.5M Cancer Moonshot Grant And Strengthening India-US Ties | Day 1 Highlights

BY Saihaj Kaur Madan

'Could Not Die For India, But Will Live For It': Modi Meets Indian Diaspora In US

On his second day in the US, PM Modi met with members of the Indian community in America and thanked them for globalising "Namaste". The BJP leader also called the Indian diaspora in the US the true "brand ambassadors" for the country during his "Modi And US" event at Nassau Coliseum in Long Island.

During the address, Modi also spoke out about India's freedom movement and recalled how thousands of people gave up their lives for a free India. While recalling this, Modi, who is the first Prime Minister to have been born after Independence, stated that while he could not give up his life for the country, he would certainly "live for India".

"I could not lay down my life for Swaraj (self rule). But I have decided that i will dedicate my life to Su-raj (good governance) and a prosperous country... I was very clear about this mission from Day One," said PM Modi.

Roundtable At MIT - Modi Meets With 15 Tech CEOs

PM Modi also met with the top American CEOs in the tech sector during a roundtable conference at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) School of Engineering. From Google to Nvidia, PM Modi met with 15 tech CEOs and discussed modes of innovation, collaboration and the growing tech space in India.

As per the official statement from MEA, the roundtable focused on "cutting-edge sectors, including Artificial Intelligence (AI), quantum computing, biotechnology, and semiconductor technologies."

Google's Sundar Pichai Nvidia's Jensen Huang and Adobe's Shantanu Narayen where among the 15 CEOs who met with PM Modi on Sunday.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. AFG Vs SA: Aiden Markram Stars As South Africa Claim Consolation Win In 3rd ODI
  2. IND Vs BAN, 1st Test: Rohit Sharma Praises Rishabh Pant For 'Superb' India Return
  3. India Vs Bangladesh 1st Test, Day 4 Stats: Ravi Ashwin Masterclass And Yet Another Big Win
  4. SL Vs NZ, 1st Test: Sri Lanka On Verge Of Success With Two Wickets Remaining; Kiwis Need 68 Runs To Win
  5. IND Vs BAN, 1st Test: R Ashwin Equals Shane Warne's Record With 6-Wicket Haul
Football News
  1. Erling Haaland: Norwegian Striker Scores 100th Goal For Manchester City
  2. Atletico Madrid 1-1 Rayo Vallecano: Gallagher On Target In Disappointing Draw
  3. Inter 1-2 AC Milan, Serie A: Last-Gasp Gabbia Header Seals Derby Day Spoils
  4. Celtic 5-2 Falkirk, Scottish League Cup Quarter-Final: Rodgers Takes Blame For Changes
  5. Man City 2-2 Arsenal, EPL: Arteta Lauds Gunners' 'Miracle' Display After Trossard Dismissal
Tennis News
  1. Laver Cup: Carlos Alcaraz Hands Team Europe Stunning Victory Over Team World
  2. Carlos Alcaraz Criticizes Congested Schedule Of Elite Tennis Events: 'They're Going To Kill Us!'
  3. Beatriz Haddad Maia Fights Back To Beat Daria Kasatkina In Korea Open Final
  4. Laver Cup: Tiafoe 'Felt Like Federer' In Triumph Over Medvedev
  5. Iga Swiatek Pulls Out Of China Open Due To 'Personal Reasons'
Hockey News
  1. FIH Awards: India's Harmanpreet Singh Nominated For Player Of The Year After Olympic Bronze Heroics
  2. India's Rise, Pakistan's Fall: A Study In Contrast Of Two Yesteryear Hockey Giants
  3. Harmanpreet Singh Credits Team Spirit For India’s Historic Fifth Asian Champions Trophy Win
  4. IND Vs CHN, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024 Final: History, Previous Title Winners
  5. India Vs China Final, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024 Highlights: Harmanpreet And Co. Defend Their Title With A 1-0 Victory

Trending Stories

National News
  1. A Tumultuous Time | Emergency Diary
  2. The Saga Of Underground Resistance To The Emergency
  3. Lessons From The Emergency
  4. Emergency To Now: Coming Full Circle in Politics
  5. 'The World Listens To India': PM Modi In New York | Key Highlights
Entertainment News
  1. Yudhra Review: Siddhant Chaturvedi-Led Actioner Is A Mind-Numbing Slog
  2. The Night Manager Nominated For Best Drama Series At International Emmys; Check Out Full List Of Nominees Here
  3. Was The Meeting Between MIB And Netflix Around IC 814 In Good Faith?
  4. Emergency Release Date: Censor Board Gets Deadline By Bombay HC To Clear Kangana Ranaut Starrer
  5. The Inevitability of Kangana Ranaut's 'Emergency'
US News
  1. Bibles, Sneakers And NFTs: How Trump Is Turning Merch Into Millions
  2. US: Mass Shooting In Alabama Kills 4, Several Injured In Birmingham
  3. Trump Rejects Second Debate As Kamala Harris Agrees To October 23 CNN Showdown
  4. Kamala's 'If Somebody Breaks In...Will Get Shot' Goes Viral | Democrats' Stance On Gun Control
  5. US Federal Reserve Cuts Interest Rates For The First Time Since 2020
World News
  1. Who Is Anura Dissanayake ー Sri Lanka’s First Marxist President | What Is His Stance On India?
  2. Marxist Leader Dissanayake Says 'Victory Belongs To All' Following Win In Sri Lanka Presidential Polls
  3. Modi And Biden Discuss Defence And Clean Energy
  4. France Tilts To The Right As PM Barnier Announces New Cabinet After Weeks Of Political Turmoil
  5. Bibles, Sneakers And NFTs: How Trump Is Turning Merch Into Millions
Latest Stories
  1. Daily Horoscope, September 21, 2024: Check Today's Astrological Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  2. Hezbollah's Top Commander With $7 Mn Bounty Among 31 Killed In Israeli Airstrikes On Beirut | Latest Updates
  3. India Vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 3 Highlights: Stumps Called At Chepauk; BAN - 147/4, 149; IND - 287/4d, 376
  4. Weekly Horoscope For September 22nd To September 28th: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  5. Afghanistan Vs South Africa Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch AFG Vs RSA 3rd ODI Match
  6. Indian Men's Winning Streak Halted At Chess Olympiad, Draw 2-2 Against Uzbekistan In Round 9
  7. Sri Lanka Presidential Polls Begin; Reflecting On Its 2022 Economic Meltdown & Survival
  8. Guyana Amazon Warriors Vs Antigua And Barbuda Falcons, CPL 2024: When, Where To Watch