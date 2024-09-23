PM Modi In US: Indian Community, Tech Roundtable and Gaza War | Day 2 Highlights

On the second day of his official visit to the United States, Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with members of the Indian community in New York.
Ahead of his highly anticipated UNGA visit address, the Indian leader also met with various tech CEOs and held a bilateral meeting with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.
PM Modi US Visit | Day 2 Highlights
Modi Meets Palestinian President, Expresses 'Deep Concern' Over Gaza
During his meeting with Palestinian President Abbas on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, PM Modi expressed "deep concern" over the growing humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip due to the ongoing war with Israel.
As the BJP leader expressed concern over the crisis, he reaffirmed Indian help and support for the Palestinian people.
On October 7, 2023, PM Modi condemned the horrific terror attack on Israel by Hamas militants. However, following the attacks, India has also condemned the ongoing crisis and state of war in Gaza and Palestinian territories. India has also called for the implementation of a two-state solution between Israel and Palestine.
'Could Not Die For India, But Will Live For It': Modi Meets Indian Diaspora In US
On his second day in the US, PM Modi met with members of the Indian community in America and thanked them for globalising "Namaste". The BJP leader also called the Indian diaspora in the US the true "brand ambassadors" for the country during his "Modi And US" event at Nassau Coliseum in Long Island.
During the address, Modi also spoke out about India's freedom movement and recalled how thousands of people gave up their lives for a free India. While recalling this, Modi, who is the first Prime Minister to have been born after Independence, stated that while he could not give up his life for the country, he would certainly "live for India".
"I could not lay down my life for Swaraj (self rule). But I have decided that i will dedicate my life to Su-raj (good governance) and a prosperous country... I was very clear about this mission from Day One," said PM Modi.
Roundtable At MIT - Modi Meets With 15 Tech CEOs
PM Modi also met with the top American CEOs in the tech sector during a roundtable conference at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) School of Engineering. From Google to Nvidia, PM Modi met with 15 tech CEOs and discussed modes of innovation, collaboration and the growing tech space in India.
As per the official statement from MEA, the roundtable focused on "cutting-edge sectors, including Artificial Intelligence (AI), quantum computing, biotechnology, and semiconductor technologies."
Google's Sundar Pichai Nvidia's Jensen Huang and Adobe's Shantanu Narayen where among the 15 CEOs who met with PM Modi on Sunday.