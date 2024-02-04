Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday held a roadshow in Assam. He also unveiled out several developmental projects worth nearly Rs 11,600 crore in the state later.

Modi also addressed a public meeting at the Veterinary College Playground in Khanapara in the state, from where many state and central projects were unveiled by him.

He said these projects will help in improving the connectivity of the region to Southeast Asia.

"Through the blessings of Maa Kamakhya, I got this opportunity again to unveil various development projects in Assam. A little while ago, infrastructure projects worth Rs 11,600 crore were unveiled. These projects will help in improving the connectivity of this region to Southeast Asia," he said.