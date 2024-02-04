National

PM Modi In Assam: Holds Roadshow, Unveils Projects Worth Rs 11,600 Crores

After unveiling the projects in Assam, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said these projects will help in improving the connectivity of the region to Southeast Asia.

February 4, 2024

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during roadshow in Assam. PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday held a roadshow in Assam. He also unveiled out several developmental projects worth nearly Rs 11,600 crore in the state later.

Modi also addressed a public meeting at the Veterinary College Playground in Khanapara in the state, from where many state and central projects were unveiled by him.

He said these projects will help in improving the connectivity of the region to Southeast Asia.

"Through the blessings of Maa Kamakhya, I got this opportunity again to unveil various development projects in Assam. A little while ago, infrastructure projects worth Rs 11,600 crore were unveiled. These projects will help in improving the connectivity of this region to Southeast Asia," he said.

Projects unveiled by PM Modi in Assam:

The projects unveiled by PM Modi include: the Kamakhya temple corridor (Rs 498 crore), the six-lane road from the new airport terminal (Rs 358 crore) in Guwahati, the upgradation of Nehru Stadium to FIFA standards (Rs 831 crore) and a new sports complex in Chandrapur (Rs 300 crore).

The second edition of Asom Mala roads will also be kick-started by the PM. This phase will comprise 43 new roads and 38 concrete bridges, entailing a total investment of Rs 3,444 crore.

Besides, Modi will lay the foundation stone for an integrated new building of the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital, to be constructed at a cost of Rs 3,250 crore.

He will also lay the foundation stones for the proposed Karimganj Medical College and Hospital, which will be constructed at a cost of Rs 578 crore and the Rs 297-crore Unity Mall in Guwahati.

Besides, Modi will inaugurate the newly constructed four-lane road from Biswanath Chariali to Gohpur, developed at a cost of Rs 1,451 crore, and another four-lane road from Dolabari to Jamuguri, constructed at a cost of Rs 592 crore.

Modi is scheduled to return after the programme on Sunday afternoon.

The PM landed at the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport in Assam from Odisha on Saturday evening and stayed the night at Koinadhara State Guest House.

