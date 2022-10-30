Sunday, Oct 30, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

PM Modi, Nitish Kumar Take To Twitter To Share Chhath Puja Greetings

The Hindu festival of 'Chhath Puja' is celebrated with particular fervour in Bihar and parts of Uttar Pradesh. 

PM Narendra Modi
PM Modi Greets The Nation On The Occasion Of Chhath Puja PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 30 Oct 2022 9:33 am

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday greeted the nation on the occasion of Chhath Puja.

In a tweet, he noted that the festival is dedicated to worshipping the sun and nature, as he extended these greetings on this auspicious occasion. 

Crores of devotees will worship the setting sun this evening, and the rising sun on Monday morning. 

This festival is celebrated with particular fervour in Bihar and parts of Uttar Pradesh. 

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar also took to Twitter earlier and shared Chhat greetings.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath wished state residents as well. "Hearty congratulations and best wishes to all the people of the state and devotees on the 'Chhath', the great festival of worship of Lord Surya!", he wrote on the microblogging site.

(With inputs from PTI)

Related stories

Chhath Puja Unique Example Of Mutual Harmony Between Human Beings, Nature: President Murmu

Chhath Puja: Cylinder Blast Leaves Over 30 Injured, Several Critical In Bihar's Aurangabad

Preparations For Chhath Puja Festival Start In Delhi

Tags

National PM Modi Chhath Puja Chhath Celebrations Narendra Modi Uttar Pradesh Bihar Festive Season Chhath Ghat
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Why Parag Agrawal Is The First Person To Be Fired By Elon Musk After Twitter Takeover?

Why Parag Agrawal Is The First Person To Be Fired By Elon Musk After Twitter Takeover?

Tom Hanks Reveals That He Felt Like An Idiot After Being Diagnosed With Diabetes

Tom Hanks Reveals That He Felt Like An Idiot After Being Diagnosed With Diabetes