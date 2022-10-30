PM Modi, Nitish Kumar Take To Twitter To Share Chhath Puja Greetings

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday greeted the nation on the occasion of Chhath Puja.

In a tweet, he noted that the festival is dedicated to worshipping the sun and nature, as he extended these greetings on this auspicious occasion.

सूर्यदेव और प्रकृति की उपासना को समर्पित महापर्व छठ की सभी देशवासियों को हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। भगवान भास्कर की आभा और छठी मइया के आशीर्वाद से हर किसी का जीवन सदैव आलोकित रहे, यही कामना है। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 30, 2022

Crores of devotees will worship the setting sun this evening, and the rising sun on Monday morning.

This festival is celebrated with particular fervour in Bihar and parts of Uttar Pradesh.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar also took to Twitter earlier and shared Chhat greetings.

लोक आस्था के 4 दिवसीय महापर्व छठ के अवसर पर शुभकामनाएं। यह आत्मानुशासन का पर्व है। लोग शुद्ध अन्तःकरण एवं निर्मल मन से अस्ताचल और उदीयमान भगवान सूर्य को अर्घ्य अर्पित करते हैं। भगवान भास्कर से राज्य की प्रगति, सुख, समृद्धि और शांति के लिए प्रार्थना है। — Nitish Kumar (@NitishKumar) October 28, 2022

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath wished state residents as well. "Hearty congratulations and best wishes to all the people of the state and devotees on the 'Chhath', the great festival of worship of Lord Surya!", he wrote on the microblogging site.

सभी प्रदेश वासियों व श्रद्धालुजनों को भगवान सूर्य की उपासना के महापर्व 'छठ' की हार्दिक बधाई एवं शुभकामनाएं!



छठी मइया की कृपा से लोक आस्था का यह महापर्व संपूर्ण सृष्टि के लिए सुख-समृद्धि तथा आरोग्यता का कारक बने, यही कामना है।



जय छठी मइया! — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) October 29, 2022

