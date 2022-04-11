Tuesday, Apr 12, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

PM Modi Congratulates New Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif, Says India Desires Terror-Free Region

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India desires a terror-free region to focus on development and prosperity.

PM Modi Congratulates New Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif, Says India Desires Terror-Free Region
Pakistan PM Shebaz Sharif Facebook

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 11 Apr 2022 10:35 pm

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday eveninig congratulated newly sworn-in Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. 

Congratulating Sharif, Modi said in a tweet that India desires a terror-free region to focus on development and prosperity.

Following Imran Khan's unceremonious ouster as prime minister in a no-confidence motion, Sharif was elected as the prime minister and was sworm in on Monday. 

Related stories

Shehbaz Sharif - A Hard-Core Realist Who Makes No Bones While Performing Onerous Tasks

Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif Rakes Kashmir In His Inaugural Speech; Pledges 'Diplomatic And Moral Support'

In his inaugural address, Sharif raised the issue of the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir and claimed that people in Valley were "bleeding" and his government will provide them with "diplomatic and moral support" besides raising the matter at every international forum.

He further said, "We want good ties with India but durable peace is not possible until the Kashmir dispute is resolved."

With PTI inputs

Tags

National International Pakistan Pakistan Politics Pakistan Political Tension Pakistan No-confidence Vote Pakistan Prime Minister Shezbaz Sharif Narendra Modi Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

SRH Vs GT, IPL 2022, Live Cricket Scores: Kane Williamson Out On 57; Sunrisers Hyderabad Need 17 Off 15

SRH Vs GT, IPL 2022, Live Cricket Scores: Kane Williamson Out On 57; Sunrisers Hyderabad Need 17 Off 15

The Witch’s Tale: Women In Indian Horror Films

The Witch’s Tale: Women In Indian Horror Films