Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday eveninig congratulated newly sworn-in Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Congratulating Sharif, Modi said in a tweet that India desires a terror-free region to focus on development and prosperity.

Congratulations to H. E. Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on his election as the Prime Minister of Pakistan. India desires peace and stability in a region free of terror, so that we can focus on our development challenges and ensure the well-being and prosperity of our people. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 11, 2022

Following Imran Khan's unceremonious ouster as prime minister in a no-confidence motion, Sharif was elected as the prime minister and was sworm in on Monday.

In his inaugural address, Sharif raised the issue of the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir and claimed that people in Valley were "bleeding" and his government will provide them with "diplomatic and moral support" besides raising the matter at every international forum.

He further said, "We want good ties with India but durable peace is not possible until the Kashmir dispute is resolved."

