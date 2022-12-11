Sunday, Dec 11, 2022
PM Has Revived Age-Old Historical Connection Between Kashi And Tamil Nadu: Thakur

PM Has Revived Age-Old Historical Connection Between Kashi And Tamil Nadu: Thakur

Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur
Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur PTI

Updated: 11 Dec 2022 10:52 pm

Union Minister Anurag Singh Thakur on Sunday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has revived the age-old historical, cultural and spiritual connection between Kashi and Tamil Nadu. 

He made the statement on the sidelines of a cultural programme at Kashi Tamil Sangamam at Banaras Hindu University here.  

On the occasion, 2,500 people from different parts of Tamil Nadu are coming to Kashi, he said.  

"By adding sports to this event, he (PM) has created enthusiasm among the youth and this shows the importance of sports for 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat'," Thakur, who is also the Youth Affairs & Sports minister said. 

Losing or winning a game is immaterial, this friendly match will help in getting to know each other, he said.

Thakur said the pace at which Varanasi has been developed was never witnessed before.  

"This development has not only taken place in Varanasi but also across the nation. No one thought about Kashi-Tamil Sangamam before. There are a lot of towns in Tamil Nadu like Tenkasi, Sivakasi bear the name of Kashi. This is just the beginning. 2,500 people who came to Kashi now will bring 25,000 tourists back," he said.

He said many towns in Tamil Nadu have an age-old connection with Kashi, which has been brought to life by the prime minister.

The PM has made the temples in Somnath, Kedarnath and Ayodhya magnificent and divine, the minister added.

-With PTI Input

