Saturday, Jul 09, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

People Being Divided For Political Opportunism: Amartya Sen

Amartya Sen also lamented that the colonial practice of imprisoning people due to political reasons is still being continued, decades after India gained independence.

undefined
Amartya Sen File Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 09 Jul 2022 3:24 pm

Nobel laureate Amartya Sen on Saturday said people of the country were being divided for "political opportunism". Sen also lamented that the colonial practice of imprisoning people due to political reasons is still being continued, decades after India gained independence.

"There is an effort to divide Indians...create a rift in the co-existence of Hindus and Muslims on account of political opportunism," he said during a virtual address at the centenary celebration of 'Anandabazar Patrika'. The first edition of the vernacular daily was published on March 13, 1922. Prafullakumar Sarkar was its founding-editor.

Related stories

'Amartya Sen Approach Of Creating Leaky Transfer Programmes Not For Post-Covid India', Says PEA Sanyal

Amartya Sen Hits Out At Visva-Bharati Officials, Asks Them To Withdraw ‘False Allegations’

Amartya Sen-Visva Bharati Row: University Demands Sen's Plot Be Measured To Resolve Dispute

"At that time (1922), several people in the country were jailed for political reasons...I was very young then and often used to question whether this practice of sending people to jail without committing any crime will ever stop. "Subsequently, India became independent, but this exercise is still very much in existence," the 88-year-old celebrated economist said. 

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

National Nobel Laureate Amartya Sen Political Opportunism Colonial Practice Anandabazar Patrika Hinduism Muslims Prafullakumar Sarkar
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Sri Lankan Protesters Demanding President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's Resignation Break Into His Home

Sri Lankan Protesters Demanding President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's Resignation Break Into His Home

How Shinzo Abe Initiated Quad, Played A Pivotal Role In Transforming India-Japan Ties

How Shinzo Abe Initiated Quad, Played A Pivotal Role In Transforming India-Japan Ties