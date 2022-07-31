Sunday, Jul 31, 2022
People Asked To Move To Safer Places As Ravi River Water Level Rises In Punjab's Gurdaspur

A relief centre has been set up at a government school to accommodate villagers residing near Makora Patan. Various teams have been formed to deal with the flood-like situation. Adequate arrangements have been made for medicine, food, fodder, boats and life jackets, the officials said.

Rains lashed several parts of Punjab on Sunday. Getty Images

Updated: 31 Jul 2022 10:15 pm

The Gurdaspur administration in Punjab on Sunday asked people living in low-lying areas near the Ravi river to move to safer places as the water level rose following incessant rains.

Gurdaspur additional deputy commissioner Nidhi Kumud Bamba visited Makora Patan and nearby villages to take stock of the situation, officials said. The district administration evacuated people and their livestock from areas near the Ravi river.

Bamba said the district administration has made adequate arrangements to deal with the situation and asked the people living near the river to remain alert. She also appealed to them not to go to the river bank.

The officials concerned have also been asked to carry out round-the-clock monitoring of the situation. The administration has set up flood control rooms in Gurdaspur, Batala, Dera Baba Nanak and Dinanagar. Rains lashed several parts of Punjab on Sunday.

(With PTI inputs)

