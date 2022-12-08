Patole Alleges Use Of Money, And Liquor In Gujarat Elections

Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole on Thursday alleged that liquor and money were used liberally in the Gujarat Assembly elections.



The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which won a huge victory in Gujarat, misused the government machinery, he alleged.

"Liquor and money were used in the election," Patole told reporters in Mumbai.



The BJP misused all institutions including the Enforcement Directorate, Central Bureau of Investigation, and Election Commission to win the polls, he alleged.



While Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah had to camp in Gujarat for a month to ensure the BJP's victory, the party lost to the Congress in BJP chief J P Nadda's home state Himachal Pradesh, said.

''There is no BJP wave in the country. The people are fed up with BJP's politics of hatred, declining economy, inflation, and unemployment and the same is reflected in these results,'' the Maharashtra Congress chief said.

Congress candidates also won in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh Assembly byelections, he noted.

Congress workers celebrated the party's victory in Himachal Pradesh and other places by distributing sweets and busting fireworks at the party's office here.